  • MORE MARKET STATS

GST: Pune-based fake invoices racket busted

By: |
October 27, 2020 8:09 AM

Sources said that illegal activities like these emphasised the need for arrest provision in the GST law which is currently being challenged in various courts by multiple parties.

The accused was finally arrested from a remote village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested a Pune-based person engaged in trading fake invoices in exchange for commissions from businesses which would then use these to fraudulently avail input tax credit (ITC), sources in the finance ministry said.

The total GST evasion was worth over Rs 250 crore and invalid ITC availed, over Rs 52 crore.

Related News

Sources said that illegal activities like these emphasised the need for arrest provision in the GST law which is currently being challenged in various courts by multiple parties.

Further, sources said that the mandatory use of Aadhaar for GST registration registration would prove effective to check fake firms.

Additionally, government is also mulling putting these dubious firms under risk category and to block their refunds, besides other appropriate legal actions.

The arrested person, Tushhar Ashok Munoat, has admitted to having floated dummy companies registered with GST from various states, sources said.

Investigation into these firms through data analytics revealed the scam which was followed by a search operation at the premises of these firms but none of them was conducting business from given addresses.

Most of the fake invoices issued belonged to transactions related to supply of construction service and works contract service among others.

The accused was finally arrested from a remote village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GST Pune-based fake invoices racket busted
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 40% of system credit and 75% borrowers to benefit from interest-on-interest concession: Crisil
2Exporters raise concerns over rising freight charges, container shortage
3Economic, oil demand recovery around the corner with development of COVID-19 vaccine: OPEC