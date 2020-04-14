GST paid for cancelled future events, unreceived goods can be claimed via credit note: CBIC clarifies

The tax liability shall be adjusted in the return and there is no need to file a separate refund claim.

As the markets and businesses suffer from instability and disruptions, several service contracts are being terminated and goods are not being delivered. However, in these cases, the suppliers need not worry even if they have already paid GST on it. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that in case GST is paid by the supplier on advances received for a future event, which got cancelled or the goods supplied by a supplier are returned by the recipient and where tax invoice had been issued, the supplier is required to issue a credit note.

The credit note can be issued in terms of section 34 of the CGST Act and the supplier shall declare the details of such credit notes in the return for the month during which such credit note has been issued. The tax liability shall be adjusted in the return and there is no need to file a separate refund claim.

Also, if no invoice is generated and the supplier has paid GST on advances received for an event which got cancelled, he is required to issue a refund voucher which can be used to apply for a refund of GST paid on such advances under the category “Refund of excess payment of tax”. Meanwhile, the timeline for any compliance due during the period from 20 March to 29 June has been extended to 30 June 2020. Accordingly, the due date for furnishing of return in FORM GSTR-7 along with the deposit of tax deducted for the said period has also been extended till 30 June and no interest shall be leviable if tax deducted is deposited by the extended date.