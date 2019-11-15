GST on salary issue: CEOs, CXOs get a breather; important clarification from govt

No GST has been demanded on the salaries paid to the CEOs or employees of firms, CBIC said in a clarification.

In a major breather for CEOs and CXOs of companies, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Friday said that their salaries will not be subject to GST. In addition, the CBIC said that the media report in this regard alleging that tax authorities are mulling to impose GST on salaries paid to employees is factually incorrect and misrepresents tax authorities. No GST has been demanded on the salaries paid to the CEOs or employees of firms, CBIC said in a clarification. On Thursday, there were reports that the government is mulling to levy an 18 percent GST on salaries of CEOs and CXOs of companies. The tax department is already questioning the firms and banks with respect to cross-charging, the report added. The move generated an outrage due to confusion about identifying services for the charge mentioned.

The services provided by one office of an organisation in a particular state to another office of the same in another state will face goods and services tax, or GST.

The government also said that it has already been made clear through its press release on July 10, 2017, that the services by an employee to the employer in the course of or in relation to his employment are outside the scope of GST (neither supply of goods nor supply of services).

