  • MORE MARKET STATS

GST officers arrest one for Rs 129 crore tax evasion through illegal manufacture, supply of cigarettes

By: |
November 28, 2020 5:40 PM

Officers of GST investigation arm DGGI have arrested a Haryana resident on charges of manufacturing and supplying cigarettes illegally and thereby evading taxes of over Rs 129 crore, the Finance Ministry has said.

India RemittancesThe total tax evasion of more than Rs 129 crore is pegged to have been committed by the accused, it added.

Officers of GST investigation arm DGGI have arrested a Haryana resident on charges of manufacturing and supplying cigarettes illegally and thereby evading taxes of over Rs 129 crore, the Finance Ministry has said. “The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana has arrested one Satyender Sharma, resident of Haryana, on charges of manufacturing and supplying illegally manufactured cigarettes without the requisite tax paying documents and without payment of applicable GST and cess,” the ministry said in a late night statement on Friday.

The total tax evasion of more than Rs 129 crore is pegged to have been committed by the accused, it added. Investigation conducted across Delhi and Haryana revealed that Sharma manufactured and supplied cigarettes under his registered brands ‘Nidhi Black’ ‘Gold queen’ and ‘E-10. “Apart from these, the investigation also revealed that Sharma was illegally manufacturing cigarettes under the brand names of ‘Paris’, Pine’ ‘Black Djarum” Esse Lights’ which are international trademarks owned by other companies. All these cigarettes were being cleared clandestinely without payment of applicable GST/ cess,” the ministry said.

Related News

Sharma transported these illegally manufactured cigarettes to New Delhi for further supply across India, it added. “Based on documentary evidence and statements recorded of all persons during investigation, it was ascertained that Satyender Sharma is the key person in running this racket of manufacturing cigarettes without payment of applicable GST as well as illegally manufacturing cigarettes under international brand names,” the ministry added. Sharma was arrested by DGGI officers on November 27.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GST officers arrest one for Rs 129 crore tax evasion through illegal manufacture supply of cigarettes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fourth edition of UEF World Summit to be held from Dec 4
2Punjab accepts Centre’s borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
3Rising FDI indicates investors’ preference for India’s enabling environment: Goyal