GST: New returns system from FY20 only

Even as the goods and services tax (GST) revenue is trailing, the long-delayed comprehensive returns-filing system won’t come into effect even from January 1, the date announced for its launch after a high-level panel mooted a simplified format for such returns, but only from next fiscal.

The triplicate return forms — that include the summary return and forms for inward and outward supplies — will be rolled out only from April 1 2019, new revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said

on Tuesday.

Although the government is keen to implement a system that would be better at tracking evasion through matching of invoices, it is also wary of the repeat of earlier experience when the system would frequently break down due to glitches when it tried rolling out the triplicate-returns system.

The GST Council had to suspend the original triplicate forms in November last year after assessees complained of its cumbersome nature and glitch-prone functioning. Since then GST returns filing has been confined to the summary returns GSTR 3B (with which taxes are paid) and outward supply (GSTR-

1). In the absence of inward supply returns, the crucial anti-evasion requirement of invoices-matching is not being met. It is assumed this is one of the reasons for the continuing shortfall in GST collections.