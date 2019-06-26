GST: Nearly 75,000 defaulters served notices in Gujarat

Nearly 22,000 businessmen were served notices as they generated e-way bills and also filed GSTR-1

The goods and services tax (GST) authorities have recently identified nearly 75,000 defaulters in Gujarat and issued notices to them for non-payment of taxes under the GST regime.

Nearly 22,000 businessmen were served notices as they generated e-way bills and also filed GSTR-1, but failed to GSTR-3B which is accompanied by payment of tax. GSTR-1 is monthly statement of outward supplies to be furnished by registered taxpayers, while GSTR-3B is a monthly GST return.

Also, notices were slapped on over 15,000 traders for anomalies in tax credit claims. Another 30,000 notices were issued to those who have not paid GST. Another 8,000 businessmen received notices from authorities as they have failed to file returns since registering as a GST taxpayer.