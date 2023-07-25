GST invoice frauds worth Rs 1.15 trillion detected in last five years

The Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have detected GST invoice frauds totaling Rs 1.15 trillion in five years through FY23, leading to arrest of 1,239 persons and recovery of Rs 10,346 crore, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

These detections involve 26,254 cases with maximum number of frauds detected in Maharashtra, i.e., 5,021 cases involving Rs 30,013 crore during the five years.

Delhi was in the second spot with GST invoice frauds worth Rs 14,901 crore, followed by Haryana (Rs 12,488 crore) and Gujarat (Rs 11,949 crore).

The government has taken several measures to prevent GST invoice related frauds such as using robust data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and track risky taxpayers and detect tax evasion. It is also carrying out special all India drive to weed out fake/bogus registrations from May 16, 2023 to July 15, 2023. It has also provided for insertion of sub-rule (4A) in rule 8 of CGST Rules, 2017 to provide for risk based biometric-based Aadhaar authentication of registration applicants.