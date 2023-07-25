scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

GST invoice frauds worth Rs 1.15 trillion detected in last five years

These detections involve 26,254 cases with maximum number of frauds detected in Maharashtra, i.e., 5,021 cases involving Rs 30,013 crore during the five years.

Written by FE Bureau
Updated:
GST invoice frauds
Delhi was in the second spot with GST invoice frauds worth Rs 14,901 crore, followed by Haryana (Rs 12,488 crore) and Gujarat (Rs 11,949 crore). (Representational image)

The Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have detected GST invoice frauds totaling Rs 1.15 trillion in five years through FY23, leading to arrest of 1,239 persons and recovery of Rs 10,346 crore, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

These detections involve 26,254 cases with maximum number of frauds detected in Maharashtra, i.e., 5,021 cases involving Rs 30,013 crore during the five years.

Also Read

Delhi was in the second spot with GST invoice frauds worth Rs 14,901 crore, followed by Haryana (Rs 12,488 crore) and Gujarat (Rs 11,949 crore).

Also Read
Also Read

The government has taken several measures to prevent GST invoice related frauds such as using robust data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and track risky taxpayers and detect tax evasion. It is also carrying out special all India drive to weed out fake/bogus registrations from May 16, 2023 to July 15, 2023. It has also provided for insertion of sub-rule (4A) in rule 8 of CGST Rules, 2017 to provide for risk based biometric-based Aadhaar authentication of registration applicants.

More Stories on
economy news
GST

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 07:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS