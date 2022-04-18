GST: GoM yet to take a view on rate rationalisation

A group comprising ministers from states is yet to finalise a report on rationalisation of GST rates and a decision will be taken in due course, sources said.



The Group of Ministers (GoM) will deliberate and finalise recommendations which will be sent to the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers.



No view on rate rationalisation has yet been taken by the GoM, the sources said.



There was a thought in some quarters that the slab of 5 per cent may be broken into 3 per cent and 8 per cent, and the remaining slabs of 12, 18 and 28 per cent will continue.



But no view on rate rationalisation has yet been taken by the GoM, let alone the GST Council.



The call on tinkering the rates is a political decision and the same will weigh when the GST Council takes a view on it, the sources said.