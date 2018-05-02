GST evasion of over Rs 40 lakhs unearthed in Puducherry

Evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 40.83 lakhs has been detected and a fine of Rs 6.80 lakhs imposed on nine dealers here, officials said today.

Evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 40.83 lakhs has been detected and a fine of Rs 6.80 lakhs imposed on nine dealers here, officials said today. The sleuths from the Commerical Tax Department raided 142 business houses here last month and unearthed the evasion of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the nine dealers, they said.

Five teams from the department conducted the raid and detected deficiencies in issuing proper invoice and under-reporting of sales by the dealers, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Department G Srinivas said in a press release. The dealers should issue proper tax invoice and indicate all transactions in the monthly returns and generate e-way bills mandatory for both inter-state and intra-state movement of goods to avoid penal action, the release added.