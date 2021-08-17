GST: E-way bill generation gathers pace in August

The daily average e-way bills for the first 15 days of August were marginally lower (about 1%) than the daily average for the full month of July.

Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the goods and services tax (GST) system came in at 20.5 lakh in the week ended August 15, 5% higher than the daily average for the first eight days of the month, indicating a spurt in business transactions.

The daily average e-way bills for the first 15 days of August were marginally lower (about 1%) than the daily average for the full month of July.

Going by the trend, the daily average is expected to pick up further in August. Average daily e-way bill generation was 19.24 lakh in the first 11 days of July, 20.4 lakh in the week ended July 18, 20.2 lakh in the week ended July 25 and 24.3 lakh in the last six days of July.

Between August 1 and 15, as many as 3.07 crore e-way bills were generated.

Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.42 crore in July from 5.5 crore in June and 4 crore in May.

GST collections came in at an impressive Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July (largely June transactions), up a third on year and a quarter on month, reflecting a smart economic recovery after the second Covid-19 wave.