GST Day: Working on shifting lot of items from 28% to lower tax brackets, says union minister Arun Jaitley

Prior to GST, there was cascading of taxes, each state had its own tax rate and structure, Jaitley noted.

Even as India completes one year under the new indirect tax regime, union minister Arun Jaitley said that GST is a historic reform. Speaking on the occasion of GST Day, Arun Jaitley said, “Today marks the first anniversary of a monumental economic reform.” Sharing his thoughts, Jaitley observed that it was a much needed reform. “The need for its imposition was very obvious. Prior to that we had one of the most clumsy indirect taxes in the country. Anyone doing business had to face multiple indirect taxes and cesses. Prior to this there was cascading of taxes, each state had its own tax rate and structure,” he noted, adding that GST has unified the country financially.

“In case of GST, we had the unequivocal support of PM Modi, and therefore could enter into arrangements with various states to go ahead with this. The best of GST’s contribution to India’s growth in GDP, and the ease of doing business is yet to come,” he said in his address.

Sharing his thoughts about the future course of GST, Jaitley said that the government is working on shifting lot of items from 28% to lower tax brackets. “I think the 28 per cent rate has to go. The cesses may have to remain, but there should be just one rate on cesses… Today, we have GST rates of zero, 3 per cent (for gold), 5 percent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. We need to rationalise but I think at the first instance the 28 percent should go,” outgoing CEA Arvind Subramanian said at a recent event.

Arun Jaitley pointed out that the key future actions in GST will include further simplifying and rationalizing the rate structure and bringing more products into the GST. “I am confident that once revenue stabilizes and the GST settles, the GST Council will look into these carefully and act judiciously,” he tweeted.

The minister also pointed out that a single tax slab in the current economic situation is not advisable. “Rahul Gandhi has been advocating a single slab GST for India. It is a flawed idea. A single slab GST can function only in those countries where the entire population has a similar and a higher level of paying capacity,” he tweeted.