GST day: GST is a symbol of India’s federal framework, says interim FM Piyush Goyal

Hailing the good and services tax as a symbol of India’s federal framework, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said that all political parties have resolved to convert 17 tax to a single tax in order to drive the economy in a simpler and faster manner. Speaking at the GST Day celebrations event to commemorate one year of GST, Goyal noted that the parties who have different political thinking, have unanimously come together to make their own contributions.

Taking the analogy from Ramayana, Goyal said that the parties were working like squirrels, contributing in their own way in making the system a success, and created an arrangement that connects the country like a ‘Ram Setu.’ In his address, Piyush Goyal also noted that GST has brought in a lot of transparency for the end-consumer.

Urging the businesses against tax evasion Goyal said that when the tax is paid, a poor farmer is able to get the gas cylinder in his home and the poor are able to have electricity at homes. Goyal also suggested to institutionalise an open house to invite suggestions and hear grievances of stakeholders.

“The businessman, entrepreneur, and consumer of this country is basically honest and sincerely wants to run his business,” he said adding that the government is working to take stock of the needs of all these stakeholders. “My experience is that the young generation of the country adopted the GST with a very open heart,” he added. The government has often hailed the GST as an example of cooperative federalism.

“GST is a great example of Cooperative federalism, where all the states decided to take a unanimous decision in the interest of the nation, and then such a huge tax reform could be implemented in the country. So far, there have been 27 meetings of the GST Council and we can all feel proud that people from different political ideologies have been involved in these meetings. These meetings involve representatives of different states; states which have different priorities, but in spite of all this, all the decisions that have been taken in the GST Council so far have been taken with absolute consensus,” PM Modi said recently.