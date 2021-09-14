GST: Daily e-way bill generation moderates

Going by the recent weekly trends, the daily average is expected to pick up further for September when data for the full month is captured.
Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the goods and services tax (GST) system came in at 20.57 lakh for the week ended September 12, about 2% lower than the daily average for the first five days of September. The daily average for the first five days of September was 20.97 lakh.
Going by the recent weekly trends, the daily average is expected to pick up further for September when data for the full month is captured. Between September 1 and 12, as many as 2.45 crore e-way bills were generated. Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.59 crore in August from 6.42 crore in July and 5.5 crore in June.
The gross GST collections came in at Rs 1.12 lakh crore in August (largely July transactions), up 30% on year but down 3.8% on month, signalling an ongoing economic recovery but suggesting that activities aren’t picking up evenly across sectors. GST collections, after posting above Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for eight months in a row, had dropped below Rs 1 lakh crore in June 2021 due to the second wave of Covid-19.
