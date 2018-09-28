GST Council to take up additional cess for Kerala today

One of the proposals under consideration would be to impose additional cess on vehicles currently being charged a 15% cess over an above the highest GST rate of 28%.

In its 30th meeting on Friday, the Goods and Services Tax Council will discuss multiple proposals for levying additional cess to help flood-ravaged Kerala recoup revenue losses. The council will also take stock of the GST revenue collection, which declined for July compared with the previous months this fiscal, officials said.

However, a cess to cover for losses due to natural calamity would need a change in the law, an official said. He added that the methodology for such a move was complex, and a decision on the same wasn’t expected to be made on Friday. The meeting is scheduled to take place through video conferencing.

One of the proposals under consideration would be to impose additional cess on vehicles currently being charged a 15% cess over an above the highest GST rate of 28%. While the law allows the council a headroom of 25% cess on items, it would require a change in law to use the proceeds of the cess for an end other than compensating states for revenue shortfall due to GST.

Further, implementing these proposals would also need tweaks in the GSTN software, a prospect that has not found favour with officials as they contend that it might cause unforeseen glitches in the stabilising system. Additionally, this cess would likely be along the lines of the proposed sugar cess discussed in council meetings in May. This had faced opposition on the ground that only a few sugarcane-growing states would benefit. On the revenue front, the council is likely to review collection in July which was lower than earlier months. It expected that the August collection could go even further down given that the the rate cut impact for over 88 items would be felt fully in this month.