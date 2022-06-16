scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

GST Council to meet on June 28-29 in Srinagar

Likely to discuss multi-year rejig of GST structure, compliance to boost collections

Written by FE Bureau
Under the GST compensation mechanism, which is constitutionally-guaranteed, state governments are assured 14% annual revenue growth for the first five years after the tax’s July 2017 launch.
Under the GST compensation mechanism, which is constitutionally-guaranteed, state governments are assured 14% annual revenue growth for the first five years after the tax’s July 2017 launch.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on June 28-29 to deliberate on the way forward after end of the five-year compensation period on June 30, including rationalization of tax rates in a phased manner as a multi-year goal due to inflationary concerns.

“The 47th meeting of the GST Council will be held on June 28-29, 2022 (Tuesday & Wednesday) in Srinagar,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office tweeted on Thursday.

Under the GST compensation mechanism, which is constitutionally-guaranteed, state governments are assured 14% annual revenue growth for the first five years after the tax’s July 2017 launch.

Also Read

While a much-awaited restructuring of the GST slabs to raise the revenue-neutral rate (RNR), from a little over 11% now to 15.5%, could start in a small way this year in areas not prone to inflation, the GST Council will likely consider enforcing a ministerial panel’s recommendations on data analytics to tighten compliance and scrutiny of GST returns to augment revenues by plugging leakages.

More Stories on
GST
Web First

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Economy