GST Council to allow calamity cess for Kerala? Here’s what Sushil Modi has to say

Sushil Kumar Modi, who is heading a special panel on calamity or disaster cess, has said that the GST Council is in favour of the cess and will work the mechanism needed to implement it. Modi said that the seven-member panel formed last month will seek comments from the Attorney General on the legalities of levying a ‘disaster cess’ or a ‘disaster tax’ to help states hit by natural calamities.

Earlier, when the GST Council mulled imposing sugar cess to bail out crisis-hit sugar mills, opinion from AG was also sought. However, a similar panel of Group of Ministers (GoM) had rejected the idea.

The GoM on calamity cess came to the conclusion that the NDRF fund was not sufficient to meet the relief work in the wake of any natural disaster as was the case in Kerala, which suffered the loss of life and property in an unprecedented flood. The panel will seek views of all the states whether the calamity cess should be levied on state-level or nation-wide level under the GST.

“The GoM has decided that the GST Council will prepare a questionnaire and send to states for response… Out of the terms of reference of the GoM, the council will draft 15-20 questions. For example, whether it (cess/tax) will be state specific or it should be levied throughout the country,” news agency PTI quoted Modi as saying.

Kerala Finance Minister Issac Thomas had proposed two ways of imposing the disaster cess: first, a nation-wide cess on luxury/sin goods; second, cess on just SGST of the state affected by a calamity. The GST Council said after a special meeting on calamity cess on September 28 that the Article 279A of the Constitution empowers the council to make recommendations on any special rate or rates for a specified period to raise additional resources during any natural calamity or disaster.