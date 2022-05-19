GST Council recommendations not binding on Centre and states: Supreme Court ruling may impact GST provisions

The Supreme Court has ruled that the GST Council recommendations are not binding on the Centre and the states, and are only ‘persuasive, in a landmark judgement that may impact the landscape of GST provisions under judicial review. The Parliament and state legislatures possess equal powers to legislate on GST, the Supreme Court said, upholding the judgement of the Gujarat High Court in Ocean Freight matter in the case of Mohit Minerals. It is for the GST Council to suitably advise the Central government and the state governments, the Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

“As the court has gone ahead to categorically hold that the GST Council recommendations have only persuasive value, there will be a pragmatic approach to the provisions which are subject to judicial review by way of challenge to the constitutionality of such provisions based on GST Council recommendations, Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co, added. Rastogi argued for the companies in the Ocean Freight matter in the Mohit Minerals case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down integrated goods and services tax (IGST) levy on ocean freight. It upheld the Gujarat HC order to quash levy of IGST on ocean freight under reverse charge, dismissing Revenue’s special leave petition challenging the Gujarat HC decision that had gone in favour of taxpayers. “The Supreme Court has held that GST on ocean freight paid in case of import of goods is unconstitutional. As a corollary, the Indian importers who had paid such tax will be eligible to refund. Further, those importers who had not paid the tax on import of services will now not be required to pay tax because of this Supreme Court ruling,” said Abhishek Rastogi.