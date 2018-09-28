​​​
  3. GST Council for 10% disaster cess on SGST for Kerala rehabilitation, 7-member GoM panel to submit report

GST Council for 10% disaster cess on SGST for Kerala rehabilitation, 7-member GoM panel to submit report

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today has decided to take up the proposal by Kerala to impose a cess to help finance the disaster-ridden state.

By: | Updated: September 28, 2018 1:19 PM
GST Council mulls 10% disaster cess on SGST for Kerala rehabilitation, 7-member GoM panel to submit report The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today has decided to take up the proposal by Kerala to impose a cess to help finance the disaster-ridden state.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today has decided to take up the proposal by Kerala to impose a cess to help finance the disaster-ridden state. The Council has formed a seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM) panel to submit a report on imposing a 10% disaster cess on SGST, TV news channels reported. The GoM is likely to give the report in a few weeks.

The Council will require a legal amendment to impose a cess on the GST even as it has powers to make recommendations on any special rate for a specified period to raise additional resources during any natural calamity or disaster. Kerala has had put two options of levying a cess: first, an all-India cess, second, a cess only on SGST.

Updates follow soon…

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top