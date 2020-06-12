GST Council Meeting LIVE: First meeting post lockdown today; is tax rate cut on cards while GST revenue falls?

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: GST Council is meeting today for the first time after the nationwide lockdown, however, no major tax rate cuts are expected. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to chair the 40th GST Council meeting through video conferencing from 11 am onwards. While businesses and industries expect a GST rate cut to ease the pain of dwindling demand amid coronavirus pandemic, the government is expected to discuss measures related to GST revenue shortfall and states’ compensation. For taxpayers, relief measures related to the late fee for old GST returns and inverted duty structure for relaxing input tax credit are also expected to be discussed. After the meeting, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media virtually at 12.45 pm. The government has already waived late fees for filing GSTR-3B returns from February – May 2020 and now it may look for ways to garner funds to compensate states for the revenue loss.
Highlights
Though the GST collection data hasn’t been published for April - May 2020, it is evident that the tax revenue collections are being vastly affected. One of the matters of discussion is expected to be on the manner of compensation to be given to the states for the shortfall of revenue - Jigar Doshi, Founding Partner, TMSL.
The timing of the upcoming GST Council Meeting (to be held on 12 June 2020) is of much essence, right after a quarter-long lockdown and the start of a phased restoration of operations in India. While the taxpayers are seeking benefits from the meeting that will help in rotating the business wheels forward, the government is also looking out for tax revenue collection that will enable them to provide the relief measures, going into a vicious cycle - Jigar Doshi, Founding Partner, TMSL.
