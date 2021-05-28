GST Council LIVE: GST Council set to meet; Covid-19 vaccine tax rate, states’ compensation shortfall on agenda

The GST Council will meet after a gap of nearly seven months.

GST Council Meeting LIVE: The GST Council will meet today after a gap of over seven months to discuss taxation on covid-19 drugs, vaccines, and healthcare, and also states’ compensation shortfall. Finance Ministers from various states and Union Territories along with the Union Finance Minister will meet through a video conference call and discuss important issues relating to taxation. On the agenda for the long-awaited GST Council meet will be the taxation issues surrounding life-saving covid-19 healthcare services and equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ambulance services among others. State Finance Ministers are also expected to raise the issue of compensation shortfall. GST collections have been inching higher, crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the previous two months.