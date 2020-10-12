GST Council meet LIVE: Will non-BJP states agree to centre’s plan today? FM Sitharaman to address media soon

GST Council meeting LIVE: The Centre and states met last Monday but could not reach a consensus on the issue of borrowing to make up for compensation shortfall.
GST Council meeting LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today address the media on the outcomes of the 43rd GST Council meeting. The Centre and states met last Monday but could not reach a consensus on the issue of borrowing to make up for compensation shortfall. Further, it was decided to meet again on 12 October. Today’s meeting is likely to include discussion over the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states for setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the same issue. It is for the third time when the GST council is meeting to discuss the issue of compensation cess for states.
Highlights
FM Sitharaman announced 50-year interest-free loans of Rs 1,600 crore for north-eastern states and Rs 900 crore of such loans for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The amount has to be spent by 31 march 2021. Other states will also get Rs 7,500 crore loans in proportion to their share in Finance Commission evolution.
Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that government employees can avail cash voucher for LTC if they can’t travel due to pandemic.
No consensus as drawn in the last meeting on the issue of borrowing to make up for compensation shortfall.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon address media on the outcomes of the GST Council meeting at 7 PM.