GST Council meet LIVE: Will non-BJP states agree to centre’s plan today? FM Sitharaman to address media soon

GST Council meeting LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today address the media on the outcomes of the 43rd GST Council meeting. The Centre and states met last Monday but could not reach a consensus on the issue of borrowing to make up for compensation shortfall. Further, it was decided to meet again on 12 October. Today’s meeting is likely to include discussion over the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states for setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the same issue. It is for the third time when the GST council is meeting to discuss the issue of compensation cess for states.