GST Council LIVE: FM chairs 45th GST Council meeting; might discuss bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime

GST Council Meeting LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council in Lucknow today. The meeting will be the first in-person meeting between the Union Finance Minister and State Finance Ministers in two years. In the previous month, GST revenue collection stood at Rs 1.12 lakh crore this was lower than the Rs 1.16 lakh crore collected in July but was still better than the year-ago period. In today’s GST Council meeting, the finance ministers are expected to discuss the fitment committee’s recommendation to bring food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy within the ambit of restaurant services and make them liable to pay the tax. Further, the GST council may also discuss bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime.