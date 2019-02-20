Homebuyers’ wait for GST relief continues! Council defers decision on tax on under construction houses

Earlier last month, the GST Council notified formation of a ministerial panel to study problems in the real estate sector under the indirect tax regime and suggest remedial measures.

The GST Council on Wednesday deferred the decision to consider the recommendation of a group of ministers on property under construction. Since discussions in today’s GST Council meet remained inconsclusive, the real estate issue would be taken by the Council on Sunday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. The meeting took place via videoconference.

GST Council was expected to reduce GST on under-construction to 5 per cent and affordable houses to 3 per cent from current 12 per cent and 8 per cent. In the other decisions coming out of the meet, the Council decided to extended the deadline to file 3B returns by 2 days.

Earlier last month, the GST Council notified formation of a ministerial panel to study problems in the real estate sector under the indirect tax regime and suggest remedial measures. The panel is headed by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and also have Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Karnataka.

In the last meeting, GST Council gave relief to small businesses by hiking GST exemption limit from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and extending the composition scheme to service providers. The new exemption threshold for businesses supplying goods to register under the GST will take effect from April 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the finance ministers of these Opposition-ruled states have expressed concerns about the discussion on lowering tax rate on residential housing citing potential leakages and no assurance of benefits reaching end-buyers.