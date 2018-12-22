GST Council Meet: Rate cut move towards 2-3 tax slabs structure, says industry

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 9:01 PM

GST rate cuts for commonly used products across all tax slabs will provide a much-awaited relief

gst, gst council meeting, arun jaitley, fm arun jaitleyCAIT said traders keenly await the new return filing system which is to be implemented from April 1, 2019

GST rate cuts for commonly used products across all tax slabs will provide a much-awaited relief and shows the GST Council’s intention to move towards just 2-3 tax bracket structure, industry said Saturday.

“… reduction in tax rates for commonly used products across all tax slabs shows the Council’s intention to move towards just 2-3 slab rate structure. Procedural simplifications by the GST Council are significant and will ensure that rulings will be uniform across states, thus reducing litigation,” CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Banerjee said the Council has made welcome improvements for ease of doing business such as adoption of single cash ledger for each tax and single authority for disbursement of refund amount to be implemented on pilot basis.

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also welcomed the reduction in GST tax rates on various items and said it is a progressive step in rationalising and simplifying the tax structure.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that reduction in GST tax rates will on one side lower the cost of production of large number of items and on the other hand will make consumers more comfortable.

Khandelwal said that lowering of tax rates on construction items will further lower the cost of construction.

“It would have been better if tax rates of cement is also reduced as cement constitute a major component of construction cost. Announcing the formation of a composition scheme for small service suppliers is a good policy decision as it will relive the small suppliers from the clutches of tax complications,” he said.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Managing Director and CEO and President Cement Manufacturers Association Mahendra Singhi said: “The Finance Minister’s hint that a further rationalisation could be expected in the coming months should the state of the economy improve, collection of taxes improve, keeps us encouraged.

Also read: GST Council Meet: Producers Guild hails government’s decision to reduce the tax on film tickets 

“Recognising cement as a general public consumer product by the FM and reviewing it again in next meeting is keeping hopes live. A rationalised GST rate would definitely result into higher number of houses, more km of roads and better infrastructure at the same cost”.

CAIT said traders keenly await the new return filing system which is to be implemented from April 1, 2019, and hope that return will be required to be filed once in three months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GST Council Meet: Rate cut move towards 2-3 tax slabs structure, says industry
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition