GST Council Meet: From rate cut to simplified returns; 11 key decisions in a nutshell

The 28th GST Council meeting also saw cuts on items such as shoes, small handicraft items, rakhi among others.

GST Council Meet highlights: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council met yesterday for the 28th time to discuss some crucial changes in the new indirect tax regime, for the first time in its second year. Several prolonged decisions such as simplification of returns filing and tax on sanitary napkins were finally taken in the meeting.

The GST Council is a constitutional body, comprised of Union Finance Minister and is state counterparts, responsible for making decisions related to the GST regime. Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had chaired the meeting, his first, as Arun Jaitley is recovering from the surgery performed in May. The 28th GST Council meeting also saw cuts on items such as shoes, small handicraft items, rakhi among others. Interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said that the new rates will be applicable from July 27. We take a look at 11 key decisions in a nutshell.

GST Council Meet highlights: Key decisions in a nutshell