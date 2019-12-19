GST Council meet done, but opposition ruled states still concerned on compensation payment; here’s why

GST council on Wednesday decided to waive off late fees for all taxpayers who have filed GSTR 1, if all refunds are filed by 10 January 2020.

The opposition-ruled states have expressed concerns over the timely payment of compensation dues after the conclusion of the 38th GST Council meeting held on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not given an assurance that December compensation dues would be paid on time, CNBC TV-18 reported Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac as saying after the meeting. There was money in the compensation fund, but the states were still not compensated on time, Thomas Isaac added. Echoing Kerala counterpart’s views, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that the states are concerned if they would receive compensation on time. He also said the states were aware that the revenue position was grim but “were not aware” that it was grim to an extent where the union finance minister could not give assurance in the Council whether states would be paid on time or not. However, he also said that it’s not a situation to get into panic mode as things can be fixed if acted on time.

West Bengal finance minister also said that it appears from the government’s presentation during the meeting that there will be no funds with the centre to pay compensation by February next year, PTI reported. The central government has released GST compensation of Rs 35,298 crore to states and union territories on December 16, ahead of GST meet, for the months of August and September.

Meanwhile, the GST council on Wednesday decided to waive off late fees for all taxpayers who have filed GSTR 1, if all refunds are filed by 10 January 2020. The council has also extended the deadline for filing GSTR 9 for FY18 to 31 January 2020. In addition, the council agreed to levy a single rate of 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on both state-run and state authorised lottery. The new rate shall be effective from March 1, 2020.