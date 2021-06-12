GST Council cuts tax on COVID-19 medicines, equipment

Tax on medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices has been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

The GST Council on Saturday slashed the tax rate on COVID-19 medicines such as Remdesivir and equipment like oxygen concentrators and medical grade oxygen.

While GST on Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B is slashed to nil from 5 per cent, the rate on Remdesivir and anti-coagulants like Heparin is lowered from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Tax on medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices has been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Also, tax on Covid testing kits has been brought down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent. Pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers, temperature check equipment and ambulances too will attract lower 5 per cent tax, she said.