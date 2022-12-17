scorecardresearch
GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 cr 

The issue of mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses could also not be taken up.

Written by PTI
Council agreed to raise the threshold of launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

The GST Council on Saturday agreed to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said. The Council could decide on only 8 out of the 15 agenda items due to paucity of time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding the items not considered included one pertaining to setting up of appellate tribunals for GST.

The issue of mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses could also not be taken up. Malhotra said GST on online gaming and casinos was not discussed as the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM), chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on the issue submitted its report only a couple of days back.

The report of the GoM was not even circulated to GST Council members, he added. He further said the Council agreed to raise the threshold of launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore from the present Rs 1 crore. Also, the GST on husk of pulses was reduced to nil from 5 per cent.

