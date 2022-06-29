GST Council Meet LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media shortly; meeting ends today

GST Council Meet Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media after the 47th GST Council meeting ends, at 4PM on Wednesday. FM Sitharaman attended the lunch hosted by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in honour of all the delegates attending the 47th GST council meeting in Chandigarh. Earlier in the day, the GST Council deferred a decision on the proposal to raise the GST on online gaming to 28% from 18% on skill gaming to bring it at par with chance games involving gambling and betting. While suggesting a uniform tax rate and valuation method, the Group of Ministers, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, said for the purpose of levy of GST, no distinction should be made in these activities merely on the ground that an activity is a game of skill or of chance or both. The GoM has recommended that online gaming should be taxed at full value of the consideration, including contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.

Live Updates