GST Council Meet LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media shortly; meeting ends today

GST Council Meet Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media after the 47th GST Council meeting ends, at 4PM on Wednesday. FM Sitharaman attended the lunch hosted by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in honour of all the delegates attending the 47th GST council meeting in Chandigarh. Earlier in the day, the GST Council deferred a decision on the proposal to raise the GST on online gaming to 28% from 18% on skill gaming to bring it at par with chance games involving gambling and betting. While suggesting a uniform tax rate and valuation method, the Group of Ministers, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, said for the purpose of levy of GST, no distinction should be made in these activities merely on the ground that an activity is a game of skill or of chance or both. The GoM has recommended that online gaming should be taxed at full value of the consideration, including contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.
As per a Reserve Bank study, the weighted average tax rate under GST has declined from 14.4 per cent at the time of its launch to 11.6 per cent in September 2019. In order to meet the resource gap of the states due to short release of compensation, the Centre borrowed and released Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22, as back-to-back loans to meet a part of the shortfall in cess collection.
GST was introduced from July 1, 2017, and states were assured of compensation for the revenue loss, till June 2022, arising on account of GST roll out. Though states’ protected revenue has been growing at 14 per cent compounded growth, the cess collection did not increase in the same proportion, COVID-19 further increased the gap between protected revenue and the actual revenue receipt including reduction in cess collection
While keeping land & immovable property and electricity outside the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has impaired its construct, a series of steps taken after the legislation’s July 2017 launch, including addition to the list of exemptions, levy of tax without input credit in certain areas, “composition scheme” for small taxpayers and delays in correction of duty inversions in many segments have made the tax more complex. Read full story
The Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council on Wednesday deferred a decision on the proposal to raise the GST on online gaming from 18% to 28% on the skill gaming to bring it at par with chance games involving gambling and betting, Karnataka chief minister BS Bommai said. Read full story
Joining a growing chorus of state finance ministers for an extension of the GST compensation mechanism for 2-3 years, BJP-ruled state Uttarakhand’s finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Wednesday said the Centre should either extend the mechanism or consider compensating his state as the five-year facility will end on Thursday. “Being a new state, we have limited sources of revenue. We will demand in the GST Council for an extension of the compensation scheme or in some other way compensate for the revenue loss. If not extended, we will have an annual loss of about Rs 5,000 crore,” Aggarwal said. Read full story