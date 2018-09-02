GST collections: July mop-up down to Rs 93,960 crore due to rate cuts

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July came in at Rs 93,960 crore, down 2.5% from the receipts in the previous month and reversing the recent trend of a gradual month-on-month increase in the mop-up. The rate cuts for 88 items and 24 services announced on July 21 to give relief to MSMEs and customers did have an impact on the collections. Although there were only a few days in July after the rate reductions, consumers had deferred purchases in anticipation of the relief in the offing, analysts reckon. The overall slowdown in consumption due to monsoons, too, dented collections.

The impact of the rate cuts could be more pronounced for August. The government’s average monthly GST revenue for this fiscal now stands at a little over Rs 9,4700 crore compared with around Rs 90,000 in FY18. That means a shortfall of 20% for the Centre. As for the states, the compensation mechanism would ensure that their GST revenues this year are at least 14% above last year’s level. The collections being reported are as of the stipulated deadline; the actual receipts could turn out to be slightly higher due to delayed payments.

“Since it would have taken some time for the market to pass on the benefit of reduced taxes, consumers would have postponed their decision to buy expecting the benefit,” the government said in a statement.

It added that the actual impact of reduction of rate of taxes would be observed only from next month onwards, as the rate reduction would have got affected only in last few days of the month.

Further, the government said historically indirect collection for July has been lower than June. “While June collections are 8.2% of the total annual collections, July collections are at a lower level of 7.7% of the total annual collections,” it said.

The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after settlement including provisional settlement of Rs. 12,000 crore for July came in at Rs 36,963 crore and Rs 41,136 crore, respectively. For the bi-monthly period June-July, compensation of Rs 14,930 crore has been released to the states, the government said.

However, the compliance has continued to increase marginally over the last few months. The total number of summary return — GSTR 3B —filed for the month of July up to August 31 was 67 lakh. This is slightly higher than 66 lakh returns filed during the corresponding period of the previous month.