GST collections in May at Rs 1 lakh crore

June 1, 2019

An amount of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of February-March, 2019.

The gross collection in May at Rs 1,00,289 crore is, however, lower than Rs 1,13,865 crore collected in April.

GST collections touched Rs 1 lakh crore in May, as compared to Rs 94,016 crore in the year ago period, the government said Saturday. The gross collection in May at Rs 1,00,289 crore is, however, lower than Rs 1,13,865 crore collected in April. A total of 72.45 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed in the month of May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April. “? The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May, 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore,” Finance Ministry said in a statement. An amount of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of February-March, 2019.

