GST collections continue uptrend; rise to Rs 96,483 crore in July

July GST collections: GST collections for the month of July stood at Rs 96,483 crore, up nearly Rs 2,500 crore from the previous month’s collections. In June, GST collections were reported at Rs 94,016 crore. GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of July up to 31st July, 2018 stood at 66 lakh, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance. The Finance Ministry said the collections for the month of July were “broadly on expected lines”.

“The Total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of July 2018 is Rs 96,483 crore,” the statement said. Of the Rs 96,483 crore mop-up, Rs. 15,877 crore is CGST and Rs. 22,293 crore is SGST. “IGST is Rs. 49,951 crore (including Rs. 24,852 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs. 8,362 crore (including Rs. 794 crore collected on imports). This is broadly on expected lines,” FinMin said.

The statement showed that the total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of July up to 31st July, 2018 is 66 lakh compared to GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of June up to 30th June, 2018 was 64.69 lakh. The Finance Ministry said that an amount of Rs 3,899 crore has been released to the States as GST compensation for the months of April-May, 2018.

Earlier in April 2018, collections under GST crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time since the introduction of the country’s biggest indirect tax reform on July 1, 2017. According to official data, gross GST revenue in April stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore against a monthly average of Rs 90,000 crore in the July-March period.