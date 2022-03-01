GST collections at Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February

In February, Rs 24,435 crore was Central GST, Rs 30,779 crore State GST, Rs 67,471 crore Integrated GST (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and Rs 10,340 crore cess (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods).

The gross goods and service tax (GST) revenue rose 18% on year to Rs 1,33,026 crore for February (January transactions), the fifth month in a row to see GST collections crossing Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

In February, Rs 24,435 crore was Central GST, Rs 30,779 crore State GST, Rs 67,471 crore Integrated GST (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and Rs 10,340 crore cess (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 26,347 crore to CGST and Rs 21,909 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of February 2022 after regular settlement is Rs 50,782 crore for CGST and Rs 52,688 crore for the SGST, the finance ministry said.

The revenues for the month of February 2022 are 18% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26% higher than the GST revenues in February 2020. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 38% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 12% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

