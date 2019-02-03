GST collection tops Rs 1 lakh crore in January

This is a significant increase from the collection of Rs94,725 crore in December 2018

GST collections in January rose to Rs1.02 lakh crore — the second highest monthly mop-up after April — the finance ministry said Saturday. This is a significant increase from the collection of Rs94,725 crore in December 2018, and 14% higher than January 2018 collection of Rs89,825 crore. The total number of sales return or GSTR-3B filed for the month of December up to January 31, 2019, is 73.3 lakh.

“The total gross GST revenue collected in January 2019 is Rs1,02,503 crore, of which Central GST is Rs17,763 crore, state GST (SGST) is Rs24,826 crore, integrated GST (IGST) is Rs51,225 crore and cess is Rs8,690 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.