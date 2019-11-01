GST collection falls short of Rs 1 lakh crore mark yet again; missing target for these many months

The GST collection in October slightly improved from the 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in the previous month.

GST collections in October missed Rs 1 lakh crore target for the continuous third month. The collections in October stood at Rs 95,380 crore, which is higher than the 19-month low collection of Rs 91,916 in the previous month. Out of the total collection, the share of CGST is Rs 17,582 crore; SGST is Rs 23,674 crore; IGST is Rs 46,517 crore, and Cess is Rs 7,607 crore. The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of September up to 31st October 2019 is 73.83 lakh.

The government has also settled Rs 20,642 crore to CGST and Rs 13,971 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of October 2019 is Rs 38,224 crore for CGST and Rs 37,645 crore for the SGST.

The revenue during October 2019 is declined by 5.29 per cent in comparison to the revenue during October 2018. However, during April-October, 2019, the domestic component has shown 6.74 per cent growth while the GST on imports has shown contraction and the total collection has grown by 3.38 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 pegged the annual GST collection target at Rs 6.63 lakh crore for FY20, up from last year’s revised collections of Rs 6.43 lakh crore. The total collection from the indirect tax was pegged at over Rs 7.61 lakh crore for 2019-20 in the Interim Budget presented in February. However, low GST collections of the Goods and Services Tax could not only add to the Centre’s fiscal woes but also deprive state governments of their assured compensation for the revenue shortfall.