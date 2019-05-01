GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch

Published: May 1, 2019

The government mopped up GST revenue of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April, registering a growth of 10.05 percent over the same period of last financial year. This is the highest collection since the new tax regime was implemented in July, 2017.

The government mopped up GST revenue of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April, registering a growth of 10.05 percent over the same period of last financial year 2018-19. This is the highest since the new tax regime was implemented in July 2017, and it is the first time ever that monthly GST collection has topped Rs 1.1 lakh crore. The revenue in April is also higher by 16.05% than the monthly average of GST revenue in the last financial year FY19 which stood at Rs 98,114 crore, according to the government statement.

Of the total GST collection of Rs 1.13 lakh crore, CGST is Rs 21,163 crore, SGST is Rs 28,801 crore, IGST is Rs 54,733 crore (including Rs 23,289 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 9,168 crore (including Rs 1,053 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of March up to April 2019 is Rs 72.13 lakh. The government said it has settled the Rs 20,370 crore to CGST and Rs 15,975 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. Further Rs 12,000 crore has also been settled from the balance IGST available with the centre on a provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between the centre and states.

The total GST revenue earned by central and state governments after the regular and provisional settlement in April 2019 is Rs 47,533 crore for CGST and Rs 50,776 crore for the SGST.

In the month of March 2019, the government had reported GST revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Finance minister Arun Jaitley had then tweeted that the March figures indicated an expansion in manufacturing and consumption. Since the implementation of GST, the government has not been able to touch Rs 1 lakh crore revenue, except a few months- April, October, January and March, on account of rate cuts on several items and some procedural issues.  

The total number of GSTR 3Bs (summary returns) filed were 75.95 lakh till March 31 for February, against 73.48 lakh a month ago.

