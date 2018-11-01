GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark again after 6 months; here’s what Jaitley says

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of October crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of October crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark after missing the target for five months. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet on Thursday informed that the GST collection for the months of October has topped Rs 1 lakh crore on the back of lower tax rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance among others.

“GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore. The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities,” Jaitley said in a tweet.

GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore. The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 1, 2018

Earlier, GST collection in April was over Rs 1 lakh crore, mainly due to year-end accruals.