GST: Changing username, password: Here’s how taxpayers can update e-mail, phone number in GST system

Arguably, much to the relief of several assessees under GST, the government has clarified that the taxpayers can update the registered e-mail ID and phone number of the authorised signatory in the GST system. The move comes after many taxpayers complained about their intermediaries, such as CAs and others assigned to pay the taxes, using their personal phone numbers and email addresses while paying the taxes.
Evidently, the intermediaries did so to ease the process of receiving OTPs and other confirmations required to submit the tax. However, many taxpayers have complained about their intermediaries not sharing the credentials of the tax payment and keeping them in the dark.
Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Finance has come up with a process through which the taxpayers will be able to change their registered e-mail ID and phone number in the GST system. Here is a step-by-step guide for taxpayers to update the authorised signatory’s registered e-mail ID and phone number in the GST system.
- The taxpayers should get the password of their GSTIN or GST Identification Number assigned to the business. One can know the jurisdiction under which the business is registered, by visiting the ‘Search Taxpayer’ option on the GST website.
- After searching with the GSTIN, the allotted jurisdiction will be displayed.
- The taxpayer then needs to provide identity proof to the tax officer and validate the business details related to his GSTIN.
- Tax officer will then check if the person is a Stakeholder or Authorized Signatory of the business registered under the provided GSTIN in the system.
- After doing the checks, the officer will upload necessary proof on the GST Portal to authenticate the activity.
- The tax officer will enter the new email address and mobile phone number provided by the Taxpayer and upload the documents.
- Tax officer will reset the password for the GSTIN in the system. The username and a temporary password will be sent by the Tax Officer, to the taxpayer at his registered email address.
- The taxpayers will then need to login on the GST Portal using the ‘first time login’ link provided in the email and change the username and password – which they can use later.