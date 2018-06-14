GST: Changing username, password: Here’s how taxpayers can update e-mail, phone number in GST system

GST taxpayers can now change their email address and phone number (PTI)

Arguably, much to the relief of several assessees under GST, the government has clarified that the taxpayers can update the registered e-mail ID and phone number of the authorised signatory in the GST system. The move comes after many taxpayers complained about their intermediaries, such as CAs and others assigned to pay the taxes, using their personal phone numbers and email addresses while paying the taxes.

Evidently, the intermediaries did so to ease the process of receiving OTPs and other confirmations required to submit the tax. However, many taxpayers have complained about their intermediaries not sharing the credentials of the tax payment and keeping them in the dark.

Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Finance has come up with a process through which the taxpayers will be able to change their registered e-mail ID and phone number in the GST system. Here is a step-by-step guide for taxpayers to update the authorised signatory’s registered e-mail ID and phone number in the GST system.