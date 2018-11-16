GST Bengaluru division busts fake invoice racket

The individuals raided had taken multiple GST registrations in the name of their relatives.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissionerate of Bengaluru South took three persons in custody for issuing fake tax invoices worth nearly Rs 1,200 crore in turnover which translates into GST evasion of Rs 200 crore, a statement issued by the local Central Tax office said.

The accused had floated several fake companies engaged in trading fake invoices for availing input tax credit by various steel scrap dealers and manufacturers of iron and steel products. The individuals raided had taken multiple GST registrations in the name of their relatives.

“The modus operandi involved creating/floating fake companies at fake/wrong addresses, issuing fake GST invoices and generating e-way bills with fake vehicle registration details without supply of any goods,” the local GST office said.

The statement further said that the accused admitted that they didn’t have space for stocking scrap and the companies floated were fake. The tax officials raided 25 locations earlier this

week and found incriminating documents pertaining to tax fraud.