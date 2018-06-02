GST: April revenue up 4.5% from FY18 average on e-way bill

The e-way bill mechanism was implemented for movement of goods across state borders from April 1.

The goods and services tax (GST) revenue for April (collected in May) came in at Rs 94,016 crore, 4.5% higher than the monthly average achieved in the last fiscal year. The pick-up, though not enough to meet the Centre’s budget target for central GST (CGST) revenue, indicates the e-way bill mechanism, launched in phases from April 1, has had a bearing on compliance and boosts the prospect of revenue growth quickening once the other anti-evasion measures like invoices-matching are also implemented.

As CGST and state GST (SGST) revenue will be roughly equal in the absence of the transitional credit that hit CGST collections until late last year, the trend CGST revenue for 2018-19 is seen to be SGST collections plus half the integrated GST or IGST pool. The CGST collected for April was Rs 28,797 crore; assuming half the balance IGST collected for the month also goes to the Centre’s kitty, the CGST collection for the month may eventually go up to Rs 40,800 crore.

However, even this figure is a fifth short of the budget estimate for CGST of Rs 50,325 core per month. As for the SGST, Rs 34,020 crore was collected for April; though this is still below expectations, the states’ GST revenues are protected under a compensation mechanism that guarantees 14% annual growth. For April, the compliance related to filing summary returns grew to 72% of eligible taxpayers till May 31, from 63% and 69%, respectively, for February and March.

The e-way bill mechanism was implemented for movement of goods across state borders from April 1. In the last two months, the measure has been rolled out in staggered manner for movement of goods within state territories as well. By June 3, e-way bills for movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000 would be mandatory for all states/union territories.

Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia tweeted: “(The higher than average mop-up) reflects better compliance after introduction of e-way bills.” The e-way bill system mandates businesses to intimate the GST Network portal about origin, destination and vehicle details related to merchandise movement.

“Though current month’s revenue collection is less compared to last month’s revenue, still the gross revenue collection in the month of May (Rs 94,016 crore) is much higher than the monthly average of GST collection in the last financial year (Rs 89,885 crore),” the government said. The GST collections for March (garnered in April) was at Rs 1.03 lakh crore was because of year-end effect, it added.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India, said: “Introduction of e-way bills could be one possible reason for the increased revenue collection for April vis-a-vis the average monthly collection of around Rs 90,000 crore last year. With introduction of other anti-evasion measures like intrastate credit matching, e-way bills, TDS/TCS, etc, these collections may further increase in the coming months.”

Additionally, the IGST collection for April was at Rs 49,120crore (including Rs 24,447 crore collected on imports) and amount collected through compensation cess stood at Rs. 7,339 crore (including Rs 854 crore collected on imports). State governments were provided with Rs 6,696 crore as GST compensation for March. This takes the total GST compensation released to the states for the 2017-18 (July 2017 to March 2018) to Rs 47,844 crore.

Pratik Jain, partner and leader, indirect tax, PwC India, said: “While this is encouraging, perhaps the government expected a higher collection due to introduction of e-way bills from April 1. Now that intrastate e-way bill system has also been introduced in most states, one could expect some incremental impact on revenues in next couple of months. The government would hope the monthly average collection to touch Rs 1 lakh crore soon.”