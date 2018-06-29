GST 1st anniversary: Simpler filing, faster refund, lesser tax rates? What’s likely in 2nd year

The Narendra Modi government is ready to celebrate the first anniversary of the GST. (Image: PTI)

The Narendra Modi government is ready to celebrate the first anniversary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). And it will not be an understatement to say that the introduction and implementation of GST have been one of the biggest tax reform in our country. Thus, India as a country deserves a pat on its back.

Surrounded by the speculation of the department, the system, and the industry not being ready, GST was introduced on the 1st July 2018. The initial speculation was subsequently encircled by confusion about multiple rates, ambiguous transition rules, the premature introduction of the e-way bill, which led to dented sales in the first year. However, over the months, multiple notifications, clarifications and FAQs issued by the government, brought some clarity in the industry.

Yet, there are some key concerns that still persist. These nine issues specifically need to be settled with the advent of the second year of GST.

1. Returns: Multiple, as well lengthy, returns with different dates, the concept of matching, insertion of invoice level data, submission of HSN summary, non-allowance of revising the return, are some of the problems which have been highlighted by the industry time and again. During the last meeting in the month of May 2018, the Council has indicated that revised software system of return will be introduced soon with features like Single page simplified return. Thus, one of the most awaited changes this year would be the simplification of return filing procedure.

2. Uncertainty in classification: Confusion relating to classification of goods and service continue to haunt the industry even under the GST regime. Thus, in our view, the government should take steps to ensure that disputes pertaining to the classification which were existing under the erstwhile regime should not be carried forward in the GST regime.

3. The problem of working capital blockage with respect to zero-rated supply: Though the refund relating provision provides that for zero-rated supply, refund of 90% amount of the claim will be available to the supplier provisionally, however, the exporters have not been able to avail such refund leading to blockage of working capital. Though the government has started taking steps for the faster dispensation of refund, however, in our view this process will be streamlined in the second year.

4. Restructure of advance ruling authority: With the latest discussion regarding different states’ authorities giving conflicting views on similar issues, it becomes imperative for the government to restructure the whole system regarding Authority for Advance Rulings and probably have a centralised authority like in the erstwhile regime or create a central appellate body like CESTAT.

5. The inclusion of petroleum products: Presently, petroleum crude, high-speed diesel, motor spirit, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel are out of the purview of GST. Some of these goods may be brought within the ambit of GST under the second year. It is being speculated that such goods may fall within 28% slab.

6. Reverse charge mechanism: Provisions regarding liability to pay tax under reverse charge in cases of unregistered suppliers, as well as TDS/TCS, will most likely be made applicable in the second year. Presently, the provisions are in abeyance.

7. Registration: GST did away with the concept of centralised registration as was provided for under the service tax law. Registrations in each state specifically for service providers which may merely have a back office/single man run office in a state with minimal operations is cumbersome. The final decision in this regard can be expected from the government in this year.

8. Number of rate slabs: India is amongst the countries which have multiple rates slabs. This to a certain extent create confusion specially in cases of manufactures/ traders dealing with multiple goods. Reduction in the present five rate slab scheme can be expected from the government in this second year.

9. Clarification on anti-profiteering provisions: The second year may bring some clarity to the way anti-profiteering provisions have to be implemented. The government may also surprise the industry by extending the sunset clause.

Besides the aforementioned points, the industry look forward to the amendments which are likely to be introduced in the GST Acts in the monsoon session of Parliament. Further, the impact of the introduction of GST on the quantum of litigation also in our view will start getting reflected in this year. Thus, it can be said that this year will be like a year of the declaration of the result after completion of an examination for GST.

Badri Narayanan is a partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan with particular experience in Goods & Service Tax (GST) laws. Views expressed are the author’s own.