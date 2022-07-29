Growth tops agenda of Niti Aayog governing body meet on August 7

Collaboration for higher economic growth, jobs creation, education reforms and crop diversification will likely be the key agenda of the first physical meeting of the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog on August 7, which is being held after a gap of two years.

The Prime minister is the chairman of the Niti Aayog Governing Council, which includes chief ministers/Lt Governors of the states/UTs as members, among others. A common development plan will likely include reducing compliance burden, centre-state coordination for achieving saturation coverage of schemes, transforming the country’s infrastructure through PM Gati Shakti and capacity building, sources said.

Implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), improvement in urban governance and crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities will also likely be taken up during the meeting.

The top government think-tank plans greater cooperation between the Centre and states to make India a 5-trillion-dollar economy at the earliest from about $3 trillion now. Given that urban areas will be key to future development and employment generation, special attention will be given to strengthening urban local bodies and urban planning.

To attract investment in the country, the implementation of the PM-GatiShakti, an initiative aimed at coordinating infrastructure projects across all key infrastructure ministries and state governments, will also be stressed, sources added.