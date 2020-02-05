Growth or inflation: What would RBI monetary policy meet focus on?

In this backdrop, the MPC is again faced with a challenge to address the widening output gap in the near term.

By Upasna Bhardwaj

After the Union Budget, the focus now has shifted to the MPC outcome on Thursday. In the December policy, the MPC was awaiting clarity on the counter-cyclical fiscal measures which could arrest the slowdown stating that coordinated monetary and fiscal policy would be the best way to revive growth. The Budget has taken the bold step of invoking the escape clause for both FY20 and FY21 by slipping by 50bps. However, given the mammoth tax shortfall this year and expectations of only a gradual economic recovery, the government had limited wherewithal to announce short-term consumption boosting measures. Instead, the government has chosen to focus on long-term structural measures in areas like infrastructure, agricultural productivity, technological advancement, exports and manufacturing to ease the supply side bottlenecks. Nonetheless, in the near term we do not see any material impact of the budget proposals on either consumption or investment demand.

In this backdrop, the MPC is again faced with a challenge to address the widening output gap in the near term. Positively though, the high frequency data has been turning favourable lately signalling that the worst may be behind. However, we expect a very slow and prolonged revival in growth given that the impact of corporate deleveraging and issues in the real estate and NBFC sectors still need to play out. We expect the GDP growth in FY20 at 4.7% (with a downward bias). For FY21, we expect GDP growth of 5.5% as against the Economic Survey’s expectation of 6-6.5%. RBI’s estimates of 4.9-5.5% in 2HFY20 and 5.9-6.3% for 1HFY21 also seem very optimistic.

Despite the significant slack and no incremental drivers of growth, we see limited scope for the MPC to ease policy rates. The mandate to keep headline inflation in the 2-6% band seems to be at risk, even if the recent overshooting is happening because of the volatility in food prices. The December CPI print breached the MPC’s upper end of the band to 7.35%, with even the next reading expected around these levels. While we expect the improved food supply stocks to begin easing prices in the coming months, we see CPI inflation readings to remain mostly above 6% over the next few months, with the food inflation becoming more generalised. CPI excluding vegetable prices rose to 4.1% from 3.5% in November. Meanwhile, the core inflation continues to mirror the weak demand conditions remaining broadly in check. Further, the decline in crude oil and other commodity prices on increasing concerns of impact of coronavirus on global demand could cap some upside inflation risks in the near term.

While the MPC in the previous policy statement has restated that there is space available for further monetary policy to revive growth but the primary objective remains ensuring that inflation remains within the target. With the near term inflation trajectory not looking favourable, we expect RBI to stay on hold on rates. Meanwhile, to account for the uncertainty in the food inflation and likely correction, the MPC would prefer to stay on a wait and watch mode, thereby holding the policy stance also unchanged. Change in policy stance to ‘neutral’ could have a divided outcome amongst MPC members given the trade-off between high inflation and weak growth. However, to avoid any further frictions to the financial conditions, we expect the majority MPC members to refrain from shifting the policy stance.

(The author is Sr. Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The views expressed are the author’s own)