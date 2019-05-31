Growth of core sector industries slows to 2.6 per cent in April

Published: May 31, 2019 6:09:41 PM

The infrastructure sector growth has impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as these segments account for about 41 per cent of the total factory output.

Crude oil, natural gas, and fertilizers sectors posted decline in growth during the month.

The growth of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 2.6 per cent in April, due to negative growth in crude oil, natural gas and fertiliser output. During April 2018, the expansion rate of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 4.7 per cent.

Coal generation growth was flat at 2.8 pet cent in April 2019, said the government data. The output of electricity and refinery products was 5.8 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively. Crude oil, natural gas, and fertilizers sectors posted decline in growth during the month. The infrastructure sector growth has impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as these segments account for about 41 per cent of the total factory output.

