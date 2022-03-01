Growth momentum takes a knock: Q3 GDP slows to 5.4%

If NSO’s projection comes true, then the Indian economy in FY22 will be marginally bigger (up 1.8%) than in FY20.

By KG Narendranath

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a lower-than-expected rate of 5.4% on year in the December quarter on a flat base, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Monday, as its second advance estimate put the rate of expansion for the whole of FY22 at 8.9% over a contracted base (-6.6%).

Across most sectors, including manufacturing, construction and services, Q3FY22 was statistically dismal compared to the previous quarter. Essentially, the latest data only bore out the fact that the economic recovery continues to be feeble and perhaps even fickle though a large part of the loss witnessed in Q1FY21 due to the pandemic was inevitably restored subsequently.

If NSO’s projection comes true, then the Indian economy in FY22 will be marginally bigger (up 1.8%) than in FY20.

While the Omicron variant of Covid-19 again disrupted the incipient growth briefly and moderately in January (data released separately on Monday showed the growth of eight core sectors slipped mildly to 3.7% in January from 4.1% in December), the ripple effects of the Russia’s invasion on Ukraine on a resurgent global economy would add to the immediate uncertainties.

Heightened concerns over the global commodity prices and the resultant rise in imported inflation also have ramifications for growth, given that it could constrain a liberal monetary stimulus from the Reserve Bank of India sooner than later. Corporate margins may come under more intense pressure in the fourth quarter.

The Ukraine crisis may dampen a resurgent global demand which pushed India’s exports up in recent months.

A sanguine element of the latest NSO data is a spurt in private consumption, the main constituent of the economy: Share of this was 60.7% in Q3, the highest level in the new GDP series with 2011-12 as the base year, compared with barely 55% in Q4FY20, the quarter that immediately preceded the pandemic. Notably, this jump occurred even as the government refrained from giving the faltering economy a patent consumption booster.

Also in evidence is the government’s regulation of its own spending to rein in the fiscal deficit, even as the economy is dire need of continued support from it: Share of the government’s final consumption expenditure in GDP declined from 12.6% in Q1FY22 to just 9.3% in Q3. The Centre’s budgetary capital spending, a significant component of public capex along with similar asset-creating expenditure by states and public sector undertakings, rose just 22% on year in the April-January period of the current fiscal, against a 41% increase required to achieve the target for FY22.

With the capacity utilisation level still low and large sections of Corporate India being risk-averse, private investments are still hard to come by. Gross fixed capital formation, a proxy of investments, had a 30% share in GDP in Q3FY22 compared with 34.3% in Q4FY21. “The most encouraging piece of the disaggregated GDP data is the 7% expansion in private consumption in Q3, which coupled with the mild rise in current consumer confidence in January 2022 despite the onset of the third wave, bodes well for the outlook for demand and capacity utilisation,” Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, wrote.

It is also encouraging that after a modest, almost-generalised dip in January owing to the third Covid wave, economic activities on an aggregate basis recovered smartly in early February itself, as the pandemic’s effect quickly abated and turned out to be less severe than in the previous two waves. The number of e-way bills generated in the goods and services tax system for inter-state commerce over a threshold value came in at 24.47 lakh in the first 27 days of February, the highest level in any month since the system was rolled out in September 2018.

Analysts expect index of industrial production to rise by 1-2% on year in January against a ten-month low of 0.4% in December given that several sectors remained less affected by the curbs and the effect of an unfavourable base waned. Robust production of rabi crops could also support the nascent recovery, but if this would spur rural consumption will rely on the efficient use of the minimum support price system to boost farmers’ income.

Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities, says: “Given the geopolitical instability and crude oil prices, we think the fiscal and monetary policy accommodation will continue. Rural consumption and lack of growth from industries are the major concerns right now.” Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Research, notes that several indicators used in the estimation of Q3 GDP such as consumption of steel, sale of commercial/passenger vehicle, cargo handled at sea ports, etc, are either showing negative or low growth despite an extraordinary low base of FY21. He expects the GDP growth in the fourth quarter to come in at 5.1%.

Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Research, wrote: “(Monday’s NSO data shows that while consumption is now above the pre-pandemic levels, on the supply side, contact-based services seem to have been hit harder than estimated previously.”

Rupa Rege Nitsure, group chief economist at L&T Financial Holdings, notes: “Given the encouraging trends in the government’s revenues and spending until January and the upward revision in the nominal GDP growth rate for FY22, the fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio for FY22 may come out to be better than (6.9%) projected by the Budget.

For the advance estimate of the real GDP expansion of 8.9% for FY22 to come true, a sustained pick-up in consumption through March is necessary. Also required is a robust public capital expenditure in the final months of the year: The central and state governments will have to stick to the capex estimates in their Budgets; CPSEs ought to pitch in too.

Given the dim prospects of an immediate spurt in private investments, the growth revival can take firm roots in the first half of FY23 and beyond only with the aid of an abiding recovery in domestic consumption.