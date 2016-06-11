Growth in manufacturing may take some more time: FICCI on IIP Data

Adding to this he also said that the growth in manufacturing may take some more time to pick up as the measures taken by the Government in the last few months start yielding results. (Reuters)

Commenting on the release of IIP numbers for April 2016, President FICCI, Harshavardhan Neotia said, “The manufacturing sector performance is on the expected lines as predicted by FICCI survey too last month.”

“There is an unfinished agenda of the reforms which the present Government is trying to address.

The manufacturing sector growth is dependent on many other factors too like the overall demand scenario in the economy which needs to be further encouraged,” he added.