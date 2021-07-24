Growing mafia economy a threat to Kerala’s development: Dr KN Harilal, former Planning Board member

The growing mafia economy in Kerala is also a serious threat to the advancement of the state.

The Kerala model of development is facing serious challenges right now, according to Dr K.N Harilal, former Planning Board member and professor at the Centre for Development Studies.

Delivering the sixth lecture in a series called ‘Kerala Economy in Transition’, jointly organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation and the Kerala Economic Association, he said a key factor for the success of the Kerala model is the unity of the people, irrespective of factors like caste and creed. Any threat to this unity could have a deleterious impact on the development of the state, he said.

The growing mafia economy in Kerala is also a serious threat to the advancement of the state. Kerala should take serious efforts to release the economy from the clutches of the underground mafia, Harilal said.

He said there has been a qualitative improvement in the civil services of the state over a period of time, but this is not on a par with the growing needs of the state. There should be further improvement in the civil services in tune with the changes in the global economy. Absence of leadership and knowledge in various government departments is also a serious challenge to the transition of Kerala, he said.

