India gets tax relief! Net direct tax collections up 14% on year April-September, refunds surge too

In what could provide a relief to the widening deficit, the net direct tax collections (after adjusting for refunds) is up by 14% in the April-September period to Rs 4.44 lakh crore. Interestingly, the gross direct tax collections (includes refunds) is up 16.7% to Rs 5.47 lakh crore. The tax refunds have also seen a surge of 30% on year.

After the government’s recent economic review meet chaired by PM Narendra Modi, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that the centre is confident of exceeding its direct tax collection targets for the year. “The CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) is very clear that this year they will be able to collect in excess of the budgeted target… We are confident that between direct and indirect tax collections, the government will comfortably meet the target if not surpass it,” Arun Jaitley had told reporters. Standby for more, as we bring to you key figures in a nutshell.