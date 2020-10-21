  • MORE MARKET STATS

Green shoots of economy may not live long; September recovery may fade away after festive season

By: |
October 21, 2020 12:52 PM

Sharp favourable base effects have likely contributed to the high performance of some outliers, such as the output of Coal India Limited (CIL), which are likely to be unsustainable.

indian economy, economic revival, GDP, festive season, GST e way bill, petrol diesel sales, electricity, power demandThe upturn in the Indian economy may persist in the coming one-to-two months, before settling at more sedate levels after the festive season is over.

India’s economy saw a nascent upturn in the month of September as nine of the tracked 15 non-financial high-frequency indicators such as GST e-way bills, electricity, petrol and diesel sales, etc recorded growth in the month. The improvement in some of the other indicators, such as automobile output, also reflected a combination of pent-up demand, healthy rural sentiment, and inventory build-up, ahead of the upcoming festive season, said an ICRA report. However, the upturn is unlikely to last for long. This trend may persist in the coming one-to-two months, before settling at more sedate levels after the festive season is over, said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA.

Sharp favourable base effects have likely contributed to the high performance of some outliers, such as the output of Coal India Limited (CIL), which are likely to be unsustainable. Moreover, the rating agency remained cautious regarding the improvement in non-oil merchandise exports as there has been a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections in many trading partners.

Related News

While electricity generation recorded a growth of 4.2 per cent in September 2020 from the 3.3 per cent on-year fall in August 2020,  generation of GST e-way bills increased 9.6 per cent on-year in contrast to the contraction of 3.5 per cent in the previous month. The aggregate auto production also jumped 11.7 per cent in September, after having displayed sustained on-year contraction for the previous 22 months. However, the situation at the retail level was less positive and vehicle registrations remained below the pre-Covid levels in the month.

Meanwhile, on the back of some recovery in the economy, ICRA expects the contraction in India’s real GDP to narrow to around 11-12.5 per cent in Q2 FY2021 from the sharp 23.9 per cent fall recorded in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The World Bank has recently estimated that India’s GDP may contract by 9.6 per cent in the full fiscal year 2020-21. Earlier the bank had estimated a contraction of 3.2 per cent for the full year in June 2020.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Green shoots of economy may not live long September recovery may fade away after festive season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Consumer indiscipline: Liquidity package fails to stem UP discoms’ dues to gencos
2Urban unemployment was moderating in year through September 2019
3Indians not saving enough for retirement: Survey