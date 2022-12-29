Green hydrogen to be used in fertiliser industry: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister of road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said green hydrogen is a “sustainable alternative” to fossil fuels, as this energy source would be utilised not just in transportation but also in the chemical and fertiliser industries in the near future.

Speaking at the 121st annual session of the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gadkari said, “Green hydrogen is a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels like coal and crude oil. In the near future, green hydrogen will be the source of energy in the aviation, railway, road transport, chemical and fertiliser industries.”

Gadkari said India has the potential to become a global manufacturing hub and exporter of green hydrogen. Hydrogen would be cheaper and more convenient for domestic and community-level applications. India is focusing on hydrogen fuel cell technology exclusively for heavy long-distance trucks, buses, marine and aviation applications.

The government has been specifically giving importance to alternative fuels and bio-fuels such as ethanol, methanol, Bio-CNG, LNG, electric and green hydrogen.

Notably, the Niti Aayog has identified green hydrogen as critical to India’s net-zero ambition. It has estimated the cumulative value of the green hydrogen market in the country at $8 billion by 2030. Advocating the use of technology and alternative materials in the construction and infrastructure sectors, Gadkari said the Central Road Research Institute and the Indian Institute of Petroleum have jointly developed a bio-bitumen from rice straw that could be used in the future to lower the carbon footprint. With India importing 50% of its domestic bitumen demand at an annual cost of over `25,000 crore, deployment of waste-to-wealth technology can result in forex savings, he pointed out.